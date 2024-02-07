Elections 2024: No polling tomorrow for these constituencies, but why?

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed polling in four constituencies due to death of candidates.

The polling, which is scheduled for February 8, has been put off in PK-91 Kohat after the demise of a candidate named Asmatullah Khattak.

Residents of NA-8 and PK-22 Bajaur will also not be able to cast their votes tomorrow after the killing of a candidate Rehan Zaib.

A candidate named Israr Hussain from PP-266 Rahmi Yar Khan has also died, causing delaying in elections in his constituency.

ECP said that polling will be held in these four constituencies after the general elections.

Pakistan heads to its 12th upcoming polls on Feb 8 for the widely anticipated general election, but the recent polls are being held under the shadown of terror attacks, censorship and polarisation.