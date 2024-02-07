Elections 2024: No polling tomorrow for these constituencies, but why?

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed polling in four constituencies due to death of candidates.
The polling, which is scheduled for February 8, has been put off in PK-91 Kohat after the demise of a candidate named Asmatullah Khattak.
Residents of NA-8 and PK-22 Bajaur will also not be able to cast their votes tomorrow after the killing of a candidate Rehan Zaib.
A candidate named Israr Hussain from PP-266 Rahmi Yar Khan has also died, causing delaying in elections in his constituency.
ECP said that polling will be held in these four constituencies after the general elections.
Pakistan heads to its 12th upcoming polls on Feb 8 for the widely anticipated general election, but the recent polls are being held under the shadown of terror attacks, censorship and polarisation.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
