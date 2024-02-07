Search

Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-54 Rawalpindi – Ghulam Sarwar Khan vs Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan

08:24 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
National Assembly constituency NA-54 (Rawalpindi 3) covers the areas from Margalla Hills to the Attock’s Kala Chitta Pahar, and the areas of Chakri and Adiala.

Number of Registered Voters in NA 54

The total population of the constituency stands at 843,410. There are 466,344 registered voters, including 241,350 male and 224,994 female, who will use their right to vote. 

Candidates for NA-54

As many as 30 candidates, including 21 independents, are contesting the general elections for 54 Rawalpindi-III.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, candidate of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, is contesting the general elections from NA-54, while Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Shamas Ur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Tahir Mehmood, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Syed Qamar Abbas, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, and Safeer Alam, candidate of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan, are among the top contenders. 

The election results will be available after the polling process is completed. You can check the results here once they are updated after Feb 8 polls.

Stay tuned with the latest updates on our liveblog on Pakistan's General Elections 2024.

