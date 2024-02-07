Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-54 Rawalpindi – Ghulam Sarwar Khan vs Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan

National Assembly constituency NA-54 (Rawalpindi 3) covers the areas from Margalla Hills to the Attock’s Kala Chitta Pahar, and the areas of Chakri and Adiala.
Number of Registered Voters in NA 54
The total population of the constituency stands at 843,410. There are 466,344 registered voters, including 241,350 male and 224,994 female, who will use their right to vote.
Candidates for NA-54
As many as 30 candidates, including 21 independents, are contesting the general elections for 54 Rawalpindi-III.
Ghulam Sarwar Khan, candidate of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, is contesting the general elections from NA-54, while Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Shamas Ur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Tahir Mehmood, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Syed Qamar Abbas, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, and Safeer Alam, candidate of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan, are among the top contenders.
Check NA-54 Election Results
The election results will be available after the polling process is completed. You can check the results here once they are updated after Feb 8 polls.
Stay tuned with the latest updates on our liveblog on Pakistan's General Elections 2024.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
