PM Shehbaz optimistic about $5bn trade volume between Pakistan-Turkiye

Web Desk 02:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2023
Source: PM office

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated the latter on his victory in the elections on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

In a tweet shared on his official handle, PM expressed hope that the volume of bilateral trade between two friendly countries can reach to $5 billion annually over the next 3 years.

PM referred to his recent visit to Ankara where he attended the ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who stretched his rule into a third decade.  He said, “In my meetings with heads of leading Turkish business groups yesterday, I highlighted the need for investment & trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, information technology and construction”.

https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/1665233234911809538

Sharif, 71, called it exciting opportunities for collaboration after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Islamabad and Ankara that became operational on May 31 this year. The premier called it target of increasing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion annually over the next 3 years.

During his visit, the premier also interacted with the Turkish President. In an informal conversation, the premier told them he was leaving for South Asian nation. Sharif also told Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan that he had brought Pakistani mangoes for them.

https://twitter.com/pmln_org/status/1665254433620467712

Turkish leader thanked Shehbaz for his gesture, calling Pakistani mangoes very delicious.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

