Police to move LHC against court order to discharge Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

02:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Punjab police made the decision to appeal to the high court against the Lahore anti-terrorism court’s ruling to dismiss the case against PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, related to the vandalism at the Lahore Corps Commander’s Residence, known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

The arrest of the PTI leader by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court last month, in connection with a corruption case, sparked nationwide protests that led to the vandalism of private and public properties, including military installations.

Initially, Rashid, along with 17 other women PTI workers, was detained under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance. However, she was re-arrested shortly after the Lahore High Court had ordered her release on May 13. She also faced charges in three cases filed in Lahore regarding her alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. Due to her medical condition, she was kept at Services Hospital in Lahore, where she was taken from Kot Lakhpat jail.

Last week, an anti-terrorism court granted the police a three-day physical remand of Rashid for a photogrammetric test related to the Jinnah House vandalism case, and she has been in police custody since then.

Recently, another Lahore anti-terrorism court ordered Rashid’s release, along with 23 other suspects, and discharged her from the case. However, she was not released due to her involvement in other cases related to the May 9 protests.

In response to PTI chief’s tweet about Rashid’s case, the Punjab police released a statement affirming that all those involved in the May 9 incident, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, would be brought to justice. The police emphasized that the investigation into the Jinnah House attack was being conducted using scientific methods.

The police stated that they would challenge the court’s order as they were not given the opportunity to present forensic evidence in the case. They mentioned that the court’s order would become final after the high court’s decision and asserted their right to investigate the case and uncover the truth.

During a court appearance, Rashid’s lawyer argued against the physical remand, stating that there was no evidence against his client. The judge observed that Rashid was not named in the FIR and was implicated based on the disclosure of a co-suspect, which held no legal weight. The judge ordered Rashid’s immediate release if she was not required in any other case.

However, Rashid remained in custody as she was on judicial remand in two other cases, including the attack on Shadman police station and violence on Sher Pao Bridge.

