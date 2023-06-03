Yasmin Rashid acquitted by ATC in Corps Commander's House attack case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Corps Commander's House attack case.

In its verdict, the court rejected the police plea seeking physical remand of the PTI leader.

The ATC order reads the investigating officer had requested a 14-day physical remand of Yasmin for photogrammetry, voice match tests and recovery of mobile phones.

Perusal of the record reveals that neither Dr Yasmin is nominated in the first information report (FIR) nor involved through supplementary statement. She was summoned in this case on disclosure of the co-accused that has no “evidentiary value in the eye of law”, the court said.

Since no incriminating material is available on record to connect her with the commission of offence, therefore, the request of the investigating officer is turned down, and she is accordingly discharged from the instant case, the order read.

The order said the PTI leader be released immediately “if not required in any other case”.

She was arrested by the Punjab Police on May 17 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) after violent protests of May 9 against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Subsequently, cases against Yasmin were registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg and Shadman police stations in Lahore for her alleged involvement in the riots on May 9. These cases included sections related to terrorism and other serious offences.

Last week, the anti-terrorism court had sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case.