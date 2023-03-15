Another alleged audio leak of Yasmin Rashid and President Alvi surfaces online

ISLAMABAD – Another alleged audio leak featuring President Arif Alvi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid surfaced on Wednesday

In the alleged leak, both the leaders discussed the ongoing police operation at Zaman Park. The leak comes after police withdrew from outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

The police launched an operation to arrest Imran Khan in Toshakhana case. At least 54 police personnel were injured in clashes with the PTI workers during the operation.

In the leaked audio Yasmin Rashid, could be heard allegedly telling President Alvi about the deteriorating situation outside Zaman Park.

Earlier on Wednesday, a leaked audio of Yasmin Rashid and former federal minister Brig (r) Ejaz Shah also surfaced online.

The newest addition to audio leaks saga contains alleged conversation between the two PTI leaders about Imran Khan's call to all party leaders to reach his Lahore residence where a siege-like situation continued since Tuesday noon.

During the phone call, Rashid could be heard instructing the former interior minister to direct party workers to reach Zaman Park, or they will not be given a party ticket.