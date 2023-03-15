Search

Pakistan

Another alleged audio leak of Yasmin Rashid and President Alvi surfaces online

Web Desk 09:11 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Another alleged audio leak of Yasmin Rashid and President Alvi surfaces online
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Another alleged audio leak featuring President Arif Alvi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid surfaced on Wednesday

In the alleged leak, both the leaders discussed the ongoing police operation at Zaman Park. The leak comes after police withdrew from outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

The police launched an operation to arrest Imran Khan in Toshakhana case. At least 54 police personnel were injured in clashes with the PTI workers during the operation.

In the leaked audio Yasmin Rashid, could be heard allegedly telling President Alvi about the deteriorating situation outside Zaman Park.

Earlier on Wednesday, a leaked audio of Yasmin Rashid and former federal minister Brig (r) Ejaz Shah also surfaced online.

The newest addition to audio leaks saga contains alleged conversation between the two PTI leaders about Imran Khan's call to all party leaders to reach his Lahore residence where a siege-like situation continued since Tuesday noon.

During the phone call, Rashid could be heard instructing the former interior minister to direct party workers to reach Zaman Park, or they will not be given a party ticket.

Leaked audio of Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Shah surfaces online amid PTI-police clashes at Zaman Park

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Leaked audio of Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Shah surfaces online amid PTI-police clashes at Zaman Park

01:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

US to establish e-Mobility Research and Development Center at LUMS

02:29 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Free wheat flour and subsidised petrol for a million in Islamabad during Ramadan

11:31 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Another Pakistani plane carrying relief aid lands in earthquake-hit Turkiye

07:19 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

PTI worker’s death: Alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz leaked online

09:39 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Pakistan welcomes normalisation of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran

09:48 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Suniel Shetty makes his comeback with 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega'

09:43 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: