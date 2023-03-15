Another alleged audio leak of Yasmin Rashid and President Alvi surfaces online

ISLAMABAD – Another alleged audio leak featuring President Arif Alvi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid surfaced on Wednesday
In the alleged leak, both the leaders discussed the ongoing police operation at Zaman Park. The leak comes after police withdrew from outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.
The police launched an operation to arrest Imran Khan in Toshakhana case. At least 54 police personnel were injured in clashes with the PTI workers during the operation.
In the leaked audio Yasmin Rashid, could be heard allegedly telling President Alvi about the deteriorating situation outside Zaman Park.
Earlier on Wednesday, a leaked audio of Yasmin Rashid and former federal minister Brig (r) Ejaz Shah also surfaced online.
The newest addition to audio leaks saga contains alleged conversation between the two PTI leaders about Imran Khan's call to all party leaders to reach his Lahore residence where a siege-like situation continued since Tuesday noon.
During the phone call, Rashid could be heard instructing the former interior minister to direct party workers to reach Zaman Park, or they will not be given a party ticket.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.1
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.2
|342.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|187.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|2.23
|2.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.
