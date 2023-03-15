Search

Pakistan

India invites Pakistan defence minister to SCO meeting

09:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
India invites Pakistan defence minister to SCO meeting
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – India has invited Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to attend the meeting of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be held in New Delhi in April.

The SCO is a key regional forum comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and India. It focuses primarily on the areas of trade, finance, commerce and socio-economic cooperation among the SCO member states. Currently, Indian holds the presidency of the forum and it will organise a series of events this year.

Reports said Indian government has shared the formal invitation with the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial skipped a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that was held in New Delhi from March 10 till March 12 due to “unavoidable commitments”.

In January, amid the heightened hostilities between Islamabad and New Delhi, the Indian government had invited Pakistan’s top judge to attend meetings of the chief justices of the SCO countries.

“Due to his unavoidable commitments on the scheduled meeting dates, the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan will not be able to participate in the SCO meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts scheduled from 10-12 March, 2023,” reports quoted Pakistan’s reply to the India.

India has also invited Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to the SCO foreign ministers meeting scheduled to be held in Goa in May.

Pakistan skips moot of top judges of SCO countries in India

Pakistan

Nestlé Pakistan kicks off tree plantation drive with commitment of 100,000 trees this year

01:46 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Pakistan's Ruet body meets next week for Ramadan moon sighting

11:24 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Army 'not available' for election duty

10:35 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Civil, military officials cannot retain gifts exceeding $300 as Pakistan rolls out new Toshakhana policy

05:53 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Punjab announces Pakistan's 'largest' Ramadan relief package

12:00 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief aid reaches quake-hit Syria

09:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Suniel Shetty makes his comeback with 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega'

09:43 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: