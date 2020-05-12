Hamza Shehbaz's indictment in sugar mills case delayed for third time
Web Desk
04:01 PM | 12 May, 2020
Hamza Shehbaz's indictment in sugar mills case delayed for third time
Share

LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday postponed till June 5 indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills for the third time.

Accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry took up the case hearing but Hamza was not produced before the court due to coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 600 in the country.

During last hearing, the court had ordered the NAB authorities to produce the PML-N leader for indictment.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, alleging that former chief minister Punjab misused his authority and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, which was owned by his sons. The bureau alleged that the step caused a loss of Rs 213 million to the national exchequer.

More From This Category
21 cops tested positive for COVID-19 in KP
09:28 AM | 13 May, 2020
Governor Sindh tests negative for coronavirus
08:59 AM | 13 May, 2020
Pakistan NA speaker tests negative for COVID-19 ...
11:14 PM | 12 May, 2020
Pakistan President constitutes 10th NFC
11:01 PM | 12 May, 2020
'We Care' – Pakistan launches program for ...
10:43 PM | 12 May, 2020
Top Chinese envoy calls on Pakistani Army chief ...
10:03 PM | 12 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Khalil-ur-Rehman, Humayun Saeed planning to team up for show like 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul'
03:50 PM | 12 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr