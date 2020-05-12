When is Eid? Especially our kids keep hovering over us during the last few days of Ramadan with this question. Well, let us give you the most awaited answer. This year the celebrations of Eid Al Fitr are anticipated to commence on the 24th of May 2020. The exact Eid date would still be confirmed by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee upon sighting the Shawal Moon.

Why not give our kids today a short background of their most awaited event during the whole year. So let’s start off with

What Is Eid Al Fitr?

The religious festival Eid ul Fitr also termed as 'عيد الفطر' in Arabic and Asian countries is celebrated by Muslims across the globe with great zeal and zest. Eid al Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid or Choti Eid in Pakistan. The festive day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is a sign of Allah’s blessings and reward for the believers who fasted during this holy month. The believers on this joyous day thank the Almighty Allah for giving them the chance and strength to fulfil His commands. Across all Muslim countries, there are 3 Eid ul Fitr holidays giving the Muslims an opportunity to savour the festival to their fullest.

Eid ul Fitr and Eid Al-Adha are the two religious festivals in Islam that have a great significance which is also evident by the Hadith below:

Narrated that Anas bin Malik (R.A.) said:

“Allah has given you better than those feasts (festivals of non-believers): the ‘Eid-ul-Adha’ and ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’”

(An-Nasai: 1556)

You should also keep in mind that fasting on the days of Eid ul-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are forbidden in Islam which is evident in the below Hadith:

Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri (R.A.) that Prophet (S.A.W.) said:

"No fasting is permissible on the two days of Eid-ul-Fitr and EId-ul-Adha.”

(Sahih Bukhari: 1995)

So you know now when is Eid expected? And you also know what Choti Eid is, right isn’t it?

Eid Al Fitr Festivities- What Are We Supposed To Do?

This beautiful day is celebrated differently in different parts of the world mostly according to the traditions of each country, though the basics remain the same. Men and women wear new clothes and the craziest of them all about their new clothes are kids. The day kick starts with Eid ul Fitr prayer. After that, Muslims greet each other with the words “Eid Mubarak”, the customary greetings. During the 3 Eid ul Fitr holidays people enjoy scrumptious food items, meet friends and family, share smiles and hugs forgetting and forgiving all annoyances as part of the religious teachings.

The following is the Hadith that shows Eid ul-Fitr is a day of happiness and delight for the believers:

It was narrated by Aisha (R.A.) who reported that the Prophet (S.A.W.) said to Abu Bakr (R.A.) (On the day of Eid when Abu Bakr (R.A.) saw two girls were singing the stories about the Day of Buath in Madinah):

“….. O Abu Bakr! Every people have their Eid and this is our Eid.”

(Sahih Bukhari: 952)

In another narration, it is said that Allah’s Messenger (S.A.W.) said to Abu Bakr (R.A.):

“Let them be O Abu Bakr, for these are day of Eid.”

So kids, now that you’ve got the Eid news this is how you should be starting your day on Eid al Fitr 2020.

What Are The Prerequisites Of Eid Prayer?

Eid Prayer provides opportunities for Muslims to attend larger congregations in an atmosphere of religious piety. Most of our Islamic scholars are of the opinion that the Eid prayer is Wajib that is an obligation. Therefore, prepare yourself for Eid ul Fitr 2020 by knowing the prerequisites beforehand.

Before leaving your home for Eid prayers take a bath and perform ablution.

Brush your teeth with a Miswaak or tooth-brush.

Prepare your best clothing for the auspicious day of Eid.

Use some perfume.

Have some dates in odd numbers before leaving for Eid Al-Fitr prayer. (Sahih Bukhari: 953)

Before offering Eid Prayer make sure to pay Zakat Al-Fitr.

After offering Eid Prayer it is important to listen to the Sermon (Khutbah). (An-Nasai: 1517)

For offering Eid Prayer use different paths while going to and returning from the mosque. (Sahih Bukhari: 986)

While going and returning from Eid Prayer say the following ‘Takbeerat’.

اَللهُ أَكْبَرُ ، اَللهُ أَكْبَرُ، اَللهُ أَكْبَرُ، لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللهُ ، وَاللهُ أَكْبَرُ، اَللهُ أَكْبَرُ، وَلِلَّهِ الْحَمْدُ

Allaahu akbar, Allaahu akbar, Allahu akbar laa ilaaha ill-Allaah, wa Allaahu akbar, Allaah akbar, wa Lillaah il-hamd

(Allah is Most Great, Allaah is most Great, Allah is most Great there is no god but Allaah, Allaah is Most great, Allaah is most great, and to Allaah be praise)

(Irwa Al Ghalil: 3 / 125)

Our Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) has taught us these steps regarding offering Eid Prayers and we should follow His teachings in every aspect of our life.

What is ZAKAT AL FITR (Fitrana)?

As narrated by Ibn Umar (R.A.)

“Allah's Messenger (S.A.W.) made it incumbent (Wajib) on all the slave or free Muslims, male or female, to pay one Sa' of dates or barley as Zakat-ul-Fitr.”(Sahih Bukhari: 1504)

The Hadith tells us that Zakat Al-Fitr also known as Sadaqat-ul-Fitr or fitrana is compulsory that is Wajib on every Muslim male or female of any age. The compulsion of Zakat ul-Fitr on a Muslim is the same as the Nisab of normal Zakat (Nisab Is the exemption limit for the payment of Zakat).

The amount of Sadaqa Al-Fitr to be given by each person is defined to be an amount minimum or equivalent to one Sa' of grain, barley or date. Sa’ is an ancient measure of volume and the most common understanding is that one Sa' is equivalent to approx. 2.25-2.5 KGs. It is agreed by Muslim scholars all over the world that the amount of Zakat Al-Fitr should be paid in the month of Ramadan.

Zakat Al-Fitr is also distributed among poor and needy people just like normal Zakat. It is preferred to give Sadaqat-ul-Fitr first to the needy relatives, then to needy neighbours and then to other needy Muslims. Also, it is important to pay Zakat Al-Fitr before the Eid Prayer.

Now that you have known much about the religious festival, have you thought about how would you like to plan your Eid al Fitr 2020? Let’s relish this festival and celebrate the joyous days with friends and family but at the same time, we should not forget our underprivileged Muslim brother and sisters who don’t have the means to celebrate this blessed festival. Let’s come together this Eid ul Fitr to put a smile upon the faces of those who would look up to us. Let’s share our happiness with them, let’s be the happiness for them!