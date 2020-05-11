Eid Al Fitr 2020: First day of Eid is likely to be on Sunday in Pakistan

The first day of Eid Al Fitr ultimately depends on the observation of the moon with the naked eye. | Image Credit: Pexels

Lahore: Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on May 24, 2020, in Pakistan means the holy month of Ramadan would last 29 days this year, according to lunar calendar issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

However, the exact date is subject to sighting of the moon of Shawal, the tenth month of Islamic year.

The ministry had announced Eid dates for the next five years when it had issued a five-year lunar calendar in 2019. Minister for Science and Technology had hoped that calendar would end the moon-sighting controversies once and for all in Pakistan where usually two Eids are celebrated.

According to the official calendar, the next four Eids would be on May 24, 2020, May 3, 2021, April 22, 2022, and April 10, 2023.

In 2020, Ramadan, when Muslims fast since dawn to sunset, started on April 25, Saturday. Fasting in the holy month is regarded as one of the pillars of Islam. Eid Al Fitr, according to official data, will most likely to fall on May 24 (Sunday).

Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, comprises three-day festivities when the government announced holidays in Pakistan.

During these off days, people usually go to parks for a picnic, visit relatives or hometowns, travel to northern areas, etc.

However, the trends would be changed this year on Eid due to coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 600 in Pakistan. People may be staying at homes following the government’s slogan “stay home, stay safe”.