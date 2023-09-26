Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi’s judicial remand extended till Oct 10

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are set to remain in custody for the next 14 days as a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, has extended their judicial remand until October 10 in the cipher case.

This decision was reached during a hearing conducted by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain at the Attock jail.

During the court proceedings, PTI lawyers, including Barrister Salman Safdar, Latif Khosa, Umer Niazi, and Naeem Panjutha, were present, along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, handcuffed and accompanied by the FIA team, was brought to the Federal Judicial Complex, where his judicial remand was extended until October 10.

Last month, Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were booked under the Official Secrets Act by the FIA for allegedly mishandling classified documents for political gain. The FIR against them stated that they communicated information from a secret classified document to the unauthorized public, twisting facts to achieve personal and ulterior motives detrimental to state security.

Following their arrests, a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try the accused. Lawyer Latif Khosa expressed frustration over the delay in submitting the challan by the FIA, which would have allowed Imran Khan to be granted bail. He also raised concerns about violations of the law and the Constitution.

During a brief interaction with journalists, Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the importance of the PTI’s participation in elections, stating that elections without the PTI would be “meaningless” and “worthless.” He maintained the innocence of PTI leadership and stressed the need for transparent elections as the solution to prevailing issues. Qureshi asserted that the country would suffer irreparable losses without transparent elections and that people would lose faith in the democratic system.

The cipher case stems from a controversy in March 2022 when Imran Khan claimed to possess a cipher from a foreign nation that suggested his government’s removal from power. The case has since involved allegations of misuse of the cipher for political purposes and audio leaks that implicated Khan and other leaders in discussions related to the cipher. The matter has been the subject of investigation and legal proceedings, with Imran Khan challenging summons from the FIA, leading to his recent arrest and remand extension.