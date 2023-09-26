Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi’s judicial remand extended till Oct 10

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are set to remain in custody for the next 14 days as a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, has extended their judicial remand until October 10 in the cipher case.
This decision was reached during a hearing conducted by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain at the Attock jail.
During the court proceedings, PTI lawyers, including Barrister Salman Safdar, Latif Khosa, Umer Niazi, and Naeem Panjutha, were present, along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, handcuffed and accompanied by the FIA team, was brought to the Federal Judicial Complex, where his judicial remand was extended until October 10.
Last month, Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were booked under the Official Secrets Act by the FIA for allegedly mishandling classified documents for political gain. The FIR against them stated that they communicated information from a secret classified document to the unauthorized public, twisting facts to achieve personal and ulterior motives detrimental to state security.
Following their arrests, a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try the accused. Lawyer Latif Khosa expressed frustration over the delay in submitting the challan by the FIA, which would have allowed Imran Khan to be granted bail. He also raised concerns about violations of the law and the Constitution.
During a brief interaction with journalists, Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the importance of the PTI’s participation in elections, stating that elections without the PTI would be “meaningless” and “worthless.” He maintained the innocence of PTI leadership and stressed the need for transparent elections as the solution to prevailing issues. Qureshi asserted that the country would suffer irreparable losses without transparent elections and that people would lose faith in the democratic system.
The cipher case stems from a controversy in March 2022 when Imran Khan claimed to possess a cipher from a foreign nation that suggested his government’s removal from power. The case has since involved allegations of misuse of the cipher for political purposes and audio leaks that implicated Khan and other leaders in discussions related to the cipher. The matter has been the subject of investigation and legal proceedings, with Imran Khan challenging summons from the FIA, leading to his recent arrest and remand extension.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 26, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|82.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.05
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.