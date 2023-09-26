Search

PakistanTop News

Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi’s judicial remand extended till Oct 10

Web Desk
11:43 AM | 26 Sep, 2023
Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi’s judicial remand extended till Oct 10
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are set to remain in custody for the next 14 days as a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, has extended their judicial remand until October 10 in the cipher case.

This decision was reached during a hearing conducted by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain at the Attock jail.

During the court proceedings, PTI lawyers, including Barrister Salman Safdar, Latif Khosa, Umer Niazi, and Naeem Panjutha, were present, along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, handcuffed and accompanied by the FIA team, was brought to the Federal Judicial Complex, where his judicial remand was extended until October 10.

Last month, Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were booked under the Official Secrets Act by the FIA for allegedly mishandling classified documents for political gain. The FIR against them stated that they communicated information from a secret classified document to the unauthorized public, twisting facts to achieve personal and ulterior motives detrimental to state security.

Following their arrests, a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try the accused. Lawyer Latif Khosa expressed frustration over the delay in submitting the challan by the FIA, which would have allowed Imran Khan to be granted bail. He also raised concerns about violations of the law and the Constitution.

During a brief interaction with journalists, Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the importance of the PTI’s participation in elections, stating that elections without the PTI would be “meaningless” and “worthless.” He maintained the innocence of PTI leadership and stressed the need for transparent elections as the solution to prevailing issues. Qureshi asserted that the country would suffer irreparable losses without transparent elections and that people would lose faith in the democratic system.

The cipher case stems from a controversy in March 2022 when Imran Khan claimed to possess a cipher from a foreign nation that suggested his government’s removal from power. The case has since involved allegations of misuse of the cipher for political purposes and audio leaks that implicated Khan and other leaders in discussions related to the cipher. The matter has been the subject of investigation and legal proceedings, with Imran Khan challenging summons from the FIA, leading to his recent arrest and remand extension.

Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extends his judicial remand in cipher case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:18 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

First photo of Imran Riaz Khan surfaces online after his release

12:44 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

IHC orders authorities to shift Imran Khan to Adiala jail from Attock

09:05 AM | 25 Sep, 2023

Imran Riaz Khan returns home safely after four months of detention

08:41 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Commerce minister hopes decrease in petrol prices from Oct 1

06:18 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

ATC grants bail to Sanam Javed, other PTI leaders in Jinnah House ...

10:32 AM | 23 Sep, 2023

Influential Pir of Ranipur Fayyaz Shah arrested in Fatima murder case

Advertisement

Latest

11:43 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi’s judicial remand extended till Oct 10

Horoscope

09:04 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 26, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 26, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291 294.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 82.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.05 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 196 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 26, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 26 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Karachi PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Islamabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Peshawar PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Quetta PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Sialkot PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Attock PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Gujranwala PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Jehlum PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Multan PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Bahawalpur PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Gujrat PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Nawabshah PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Chakwal PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Hyderabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Nowshehra PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Sargodha PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Faisalabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Mirpur PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: