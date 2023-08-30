Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extends his judicial remand in cipher case

ATTOCK – A special court has extended former prime minister and PTI chief's judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case.

The hearing was held at the Attock Jail, and former premier was presented before the special court’s Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain.

The legal team of PTI chief including Barrister Salman Safdar, Intizar Panjotha, Naeem Panjotha and Ali Ijaz presented arguments while Federal Investigators also attended the hearing.

During Wednesday's hearing, the legal team of former premier submitted a petition seeking his post-arrest bail application and prayed before special court to accept his bail in the case.

Panjotha and other members maintained that registration of case against former prime minister under Official Secrets Act was illegal, calling it politically motivated case.

The trial of a Pakistani leader known for his populist politics will go on in jail, while the accused can also apply for bail.

Earlier, PTI chief’s legal team was stopped at the entrance and later allowed to join the proceedings.

In light of security concerns raised by the ministry, a decision was made to conduct the cipher case hearing against the PTI chairman in the jail.

Khan, 70, remains in jail as a special court has been formed for proceedings related to the Official Secrets Act, and the deposed premier will be produced before special court today. Ministry of Law and Justice declared that proceedings in cipher case will be held in Attock jail due to security concerns.

The former cricket star was re-arrested soon after his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court. He was sent on judicial remand till August 30 under the Official Secrets Act.

Pakistan’s former prime minister, who is facing over 150 cases related to terrorism and blasphemy, is already on remand in the cipher case. The cipher case was lodged under contentious Official Secrets Act and ex-premier has been accused of revealing the contents of a classified cipher sent by former envoy.

PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, claimed that cipher was proof that Washington was behind his removal from the premiership.

Meanwhile, other PTI leader including vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also under custody in the same case.