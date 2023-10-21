Hajj 2024 cost: Pakistani pilgrims to pay over Rs 1 million

ISLAMABAD - The anticipated cost of the Hajj pilgrimage in 2024, under Pakistan's government scheme, is projected to be approximately Rs1.1 million per pilgrim.

This cost is outlined in the draft Hajj Policy 2024, currently under review by the federal cabinet for approval and sources familiar with the matter reveal that this amount will cover expenses, and in the case of single-family pilgrims, separate accommodations will be provided.

The official announcement of the cost will be made after the Hajj Policy 2024 is approved but those familiar with the development are hopeful that the cost would hover around Rs 1.1 million under the government scheme and for private tour operators, the cost would be more than this amount.

Pakistan is also expected to continue offering the Sponsorship Scheme under which there will be no balloting amongst the aspiring Hajj pilgrims.

For the upcoming Hajj, the government is also expected to introduce a short-term Hajj package which can last from 20 to 25 days, Pakistan Today reported.

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, had earlier affirmed that the Saudi Arabian government is committed to enhancing facilities and services for Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj 2024.

A few days ago, the lawmakers also discussed the fallout of reducing the number of Pakistani Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) from 905 to only 46.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a letter had been forwarded to the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry, requesting a delay in the reduction for the current year and suggesting a gradual decrease in the upcoming years.

Despite the negotiations underway in this regard, it was highlighted that the Saudi authorities might not budge on their decision, advising the religious affairs ministry to prepare for the upcoming Hajj accordingly.

It bears mentioning that Saudi authorities have also approved the 'Road to Makkah' project from Lahore and Karachi airports while proposing its extension to airports in Peshawar and Quetta.

The 'Road to Makkah' initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, which King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud inaugurated in 2019 under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The agreement is renewed every year with countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh.

As per the initiative, Hajj pilgrims are issued visas and provided other services, such as baggage facilities, at their respective countries’ airports. Not only that, the pilgrims move directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madina while their luggage is delivered to them; it saves pilgrims from many hassles upon arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was renewed in May as Saudi Arabia’s deputy interior minister, Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood arrived in Pakistan and met then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah.