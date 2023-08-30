Info Minister says protests, burning bills will not bring electricity cost down but power failures

ISLAMABAD – Mass protests against increasing electricity prices continued in crisis hit Pakistan, with distressed power consumers burning electricity bills in a bid to convince the government to slash tariff costs.
Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi however said protests, burning bills, and calls for non-payment of bills will not bring any relief but more miseries.
In a social media post, Solangi said failing to pay electricity bills would bring power outages for most people as Minister stressed need for better understanding, comprehension, and government initiatives to address the concerns.
In a previous interview, he said several proposals are being mulled in the cabinet meeting. Kakar led government is chalking out a strategy to cut power tariff amid protests against rising electricity bills, a move that was proposed by the International Monetary Fund for bailout funds.
It was reported that the global lender did not immediately approve Islamabad’s request for recovering electricity bills over a period of six months amid raging protests.
IMF reportedly sought more time to review the request of Pakistani government for making installments of electricity bills. Monthly installments would not bring more relief as people would be forced to pay their regular bills along with the installments of the bills.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
