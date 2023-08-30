Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live streaming details here

MULTAN – Pakistan is locking horns with Nepal in the Asia Cup opener for the first time in any format today (Wednesday).

Asia Cup 2023 is being rolled into action and is being considered as a major opportunity for the teams ahead of the ODI World Cup as this year’s Asia Cup 2023 is to be played under 50-over format. It will also test their preparations and strength for the longest format of cricket as the bowlers used to deliver four overs in a T20 match but they have to bowl 10 overs in the ODI format.

Pakistani cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at Multan stadium, but hundreds of thousands will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.