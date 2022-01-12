Pakistan kick off U19 World Cup campaign with impressive win over Canada
Share
Pakistan on Wednesday registered an impressive eight-wicket win over Canada in warm-up fixtures of the 2022 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.
The Boys in Green will now face the Group C opener against Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Saturday.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. They managed to restrict Canada to 164 by removing their key players including Ethan Gibson and Mihir Patel.
While chasing the target, Pakistan’s response was not impressive as Haseebullah departed for just 3. However, his opening partner Mohammad Shehzad smashed 67.
Highlights of Pakistan U19's eight-wicket win over Canada in Tuesday's ICC U19 Men's World Cup warm-up match. Abdul Faseeh and Muhammad Shehzad had an excellent outing with the bat while Ahmad Khan and Awais Ali delivered with the ball. #PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/Q2jWhn7K6j— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 12, 2022
After Haseebullah fell to Canadian bowler, Abdul Faseeh joined Shehzan on the crease and hit 72 unbeaten, helping team bag an eight-wicket victory.
On Sunday, Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh by 20 runs.
Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, PNG and Zimbabwe.
Pakistan U19 World Cup Fixtures
15 January: Pakistan vs PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
20 January: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
22 January: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by two wickets 06:17 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
DUBAI – Pakistan won the nail-biting game on the last ball against India in a match of the U-19 Asia Cup on ...
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
-
- Ground staff undergoes Covid-19 test as Pakistan set to kick off PSL 709:09 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan kick off U19 World Cup campaign with impressive win over ...08:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- WhatsApp rolls out global voice note player feature08:11 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Top Iranian commander arrives in Pakistan to discuss maritime ...07:50 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Hareem Shah faces money laundering probe after video with loads of ...06:40 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari face backlash on PDA-packed videos from their ...06:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Sunny Leone delights fans with glimpses of Maldives trip05:15 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021