Pakistan kick off U19 World Cup campaign with impressive win over Canada

Pakistan on Wednesday registered an impressive eight-wicket win over Canada in warm-up fixtures of the 2022 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

The Boys in Green will now face the Group C opener against Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. They managed to restrict Canada to 164 by removing their key players including Ethan Gibson and Mihir Patel.

While chasing the target, Pakistan’s response was not impressive as Haseebullah departed for just 3. However, his opening partner Mohammad Shehzad smashed 67.

Highlights of Pakistan U19's eight-wicket win over Canada in Tuesday's ICC U19 Men's World Cup warm-up match. Abdul Faseeh and Muhammad Shehzad had an excellent outing with the bat while Ahmad Khan and Awais Ali delivered with the ball. #PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/Q2jWhn7K6j — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 12, 2022

After Haseebullah fell to Canadian bowler, Abdul Faseeh joined Shehzan on the crease and hit 72 unbeaten, helping team bag an eight-wicket victory.

On Sunday, Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh by 20 runs.

Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, PNG and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan U19 World Cup Fixtures

15 January: Pakistan vs PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

20 January: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

22 January: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago