Celebrities join Nida Yasir at brother's wedding

Popular morning show host Nida Yasir was recently spotted dazzling at her brother's wedding festivities and needless to say, the morning show host's stunning avatars became the talk of the town.

The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the Nadaniyan star.

Stars from the entertainment vicinity who were in attendance included Hira Mani, Zarnish Khan, Nadia Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Aagha Ali, Yashma Gill, Faysal Qureshi and many others.

Moreover, Nida Yasir's breathtaking dance moves have been among the wedding's highlights. The 47-year-old was dressed to the nines in a stunning festive ensemble.

Spreading like wildfire, the dance video has gone viral on social media and her fans have been left stunned with her spectacular dance moves.

Earlier, Nida Yasir was relentlessly roasted and trolled after a throwback F1 racing car video started doing rounds online.