Huawei partners with Diwan International to hold Fusion Solar Summit in Karachi

09:53 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
Huawei partnered with Diwan International Pvt Ltd. to organize the Huawei Fusion Solar Summit on December 22nd, 2021, at the Karachi Marriott Hotel.

The event successfully attracted a gathering of around 250 people, including all the Karachi-based installers and C&I professionals under one roof to discuss overall updates on renewable energy sources and how Huawei FusionSolar Solutions will bring ease in the lives of the end users by providing a better experience, optimal electricity cost, active safety, etc. 

The participants of the event belonged to C&I and residential, along with government officials from the Energy Department, AEDB, and PSA. We are much obliged to the Guest of Honor, Mr. Zubair Motiwala (Chairman, BMG Group & Former President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry) for making this event more memorable by sharing his views on the urgency of innovative solutions and opportunities present in Pakistan.

Huawei thanked Muhammad Idress Memon (KCCI President), Asif Chamdia (KCCI Law and Order Committee Chairman), Asif Ghulfham (President, All Karachi Tajir Alliance), Yousuf Qureshi (President, All Pakistan Muslim League), Kashif Silat (Joint Secretary, Alliance of Arambagh Market Association), Yousuf Baloch (Former Senator, PPP) and Junaid Ur Rehman (MC Member of KCCI) for gracing the event with their presence.

