Brand Spectrum becomes APNS, PBA accredited Media Buying House

LAHORE— Brand Spectrum, an award-winning strategic communications agency, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming an officially accredited Media Buying House by both the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

This dual accreditation allows Brand Spectrum to plan and execute media buying campaigns across print, electronic, and digital media platforms, positioning it among a select group of firms in Pakistan that offer comprehensive 360-degree communication solutions.

Founded in 2017, Brand Spectrum has cultivated an impressive and diverse portfolio of local and global clients. Its clientele includes well-known names such as Nestlé, IFFCO, Tecno, AkzoNobel, Beaconhouse, Descon, and Stylo Shoes, highlighting the agency’s commitment to delivering reliable, results-driven media and communication services throughout Pakistan and beyond.

With over 400 creator-led campaigns and more than 1,000 influencer engagements, Brand Spectrum is a leader in digital marketing and public relations. The agency excels in creative strategy, social media, experiential marketing, and influencer marketing in the region. Its expertise is further strengthened through long-term partnerships with some of the leading global and local brands.

The agency’s creative and strategic excellence has been recognised with numerous awards, including several Pakistan Digital Awards, two Dragon Asia and Dragon Pakistan Awards for Best Event or Experiential Marketing for the Pepsi “Ride for Change” campaign, and a Facebook Cannes Lions Award for its collaboration with Nestlé.

Anwar Kabir, Founder and CEO of Brand Spectrum, shared his thoughts on this achievement: “With this accreditation, Brand Spectrum is embarking on a significant new chapter in media buying. We are empowering our clients to leverage both traditional mass media and advanced AI-driven strategies. As the media landscape evolves, we remain dedicated to providing integrated communication solutions that combine traditional reach with data-driven insights, hyper-personalisation, and innovative AI tools to create campaigns that truly resonate.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to APNS, PBA, and all our stakeholders for their continued trust and support.”