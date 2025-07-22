Aleema Khan reveals when Imran Khan’s sons will visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has said that the former prime minister’s children will visit Pakistan to meet their father.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan said her sisters, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan, were not allowed to meet Imran Khan today. “Earlier, six people were allowed for visitation, then it was reduced to two sisters, and now all meetings with sisters have been stopped,” she added.

Aleema confirmed that Bushra Bibi met Imran Khan today, along with lawyer Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry. She alleged that court orders are being openly violated.

She quoted Imran Khan as saying that first, the PTI’s electoral symbol was taken away, then the reserved seats, and now he simply wants to appear in court. He also said that Pakistan’s economic situation has never been worse, and described the current ruling coalition as a “gang of corrupt fools,” comparing it to a similar alliance in Nigeria. He accused the elite class in Pakistan of looting the country’s resources.

Imran Khan reportedly stated that the current alliance has destroyed the economy and that the people must now rise. He said people are being punished based on false testimonies, and all eyes are now on how the Lahore judge rules on such fabricated evidence.

Aleema Khan further revealed that Imran Khan has called for a movement to uphold the rule of law and has directed the party to unite and focus on this campaign, as all other avenues have been blocked.

She added that the party will decide on the movement’s strategy, and confirmed that Imran Khan’s children, who possess NICOP (National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis), will come to Pakistan to meet their father.

Aleema also claimed that Imran Khan is being kept in complete solitary confinement, and accused the jail superintendent of lying. She said Imran Khan mentioned both the superintendent and a colonel by name, alleging that they are harassing him.

She concluded by saying that the party will issue a stance on the Senate elections, and that Imran Khan is unaware of developments outside prison.

On this occasion, lawyer Salman Akram Raja also spoke to the media, saying that the sentences being handed down in the May 9 cases are deeply concerning. He added, “We will go to the Supreme Court and fight our case.” He noted that he had not met Zaheer Abbas separately, and said internal party disagreements are not unusual.