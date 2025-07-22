Pm Shehbaz Vows Enhanced Security For Chinese Nationals Across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a vital joint project between the two countries, which is now entering its second phase. This next phase will focus on business-to-business engagements between China and Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting on the security arrangements for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that multiple steps are being taken to enhance the security of Chinese nationals across the country, including Islamabad. He highlighted the Safe City Projects as a prime example of these improvements, noting that such initiatives are being developed nationwide to meet international standards.

He emphasized that China is a friendly nation with which Pakistan shares deep and brotherly relations, and the protection of Chinese citizens is a top priority for the Government of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that CPEC is a significant joint venture between the two countries, now advancing into its second phase involving business-to-business collaboration. He added that the protection of Chinese nationals has become even more crucial in light of CPEC’s ongoing development. A safe and business-friendly environment for the Chinese community in Pakistan is being actively built.

He further stated that the trust Chinese companies place in Pakistan’s economy is vital for the country’s economic future. He instructed that immediate steps be taken to facilitate the movement of Chinese nationals at airports across the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of special security arrangements for Chinese citizens. The Interior Minister informed him of the measures implemented nationwide.

The briefing noted that, due to terrorism threats, special security protocols are already in place for Chinese nationals, with federal and provincial governments working together in full cooperation. It was also shared that Safe City projects are under construction across the country, and security escorts are being provided for Chinese nationals during travel. All new residential projects will be equipped with cameras meeting Safe City standards.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.