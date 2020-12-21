Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew pledge to further enhance bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Both leaders have reaffirmed to further strengthen the strong, longstanding bilateral fraternal ties.

The wide-ranging issues including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic discussed in the meeting, the Prime Minister Office said.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Mr. Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today. pic.twitter.com/Q3Xi1l9w89 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 21, 2020

Earlier on December 16, Pakistan has returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as the second instalment of a $3 billion soft loan after China getting financial assistance in wake of a commercial loan from China.

Pakistan paid the first instalment of $1 billion to Riyadh in August this year while the third and last instalment will be repaid in January 2021.