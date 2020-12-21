Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew pledge to further enhance bilateral ties
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew pledge to further enhance bilateral ties
Share

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Both leaders have reaffirmed to further strengthen the strong, longstanding bilateral fraternal ties.

The wide-ranging issues including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic discussed in the meeting, the Prime Minister Office said.

Earlier on December 16, Pakistan has returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as the second instalment of a $3 billion soft loan after China getting financial assistance in wake of a commercial loan from China. 

Pakistan paid the first instalment of $1 billion to Riyadh in August this year while the third and last instalment will be repaid in January 2021. 

Saudi Arabia suspends International flight ... 10:53 AM | 21 Dec, 2020

RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday has suspended all international passenger flights over fears about the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces travel restriction after new ...
08:51 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Pakistan’s Javed Afridi receives first Silk ...
07:43 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Chinese envoy meets COAS Bajwa to discuss ...
06:31 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19
06:16 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Female COVID-19 patient dies after ventilator ...
05:58 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
PM Imran launches Pakistan's Billion Tree Honey ...
04:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr