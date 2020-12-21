Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew pledge to further enhance bilateral ties
Share
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.
Both leaders have reaffirmed to further strengthen the strong, longstanding bilateral fraternal ties.
The wide-ranging issues including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic discussed in the meeting, the Prime Minister Office said.
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Mr. Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today. pic.twitter.com/Q3Xi1l9w89— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 21, 2020
Earlier on December 16, Pakistan has returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as the second instalment of a $3 billion soft loan after China getting financial assistance in wake of a commercial loan from China.
Pakistan paid the first instalment of $1 billion to Riyadh in August this year while the third and last instalment will be repaid in January 2021.
Saudi Arabia suspends International flight ... 10:53 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday has suspended all international passenger flights over fears about the ...
- Western Digital presents amazing storage devices for multiple purposes09:35 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan announces travel restriction after new COVID-19 variant hits ...08:51 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
-
- The ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn captured during ...08:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
-
- Happy birthday Mahira Khan! 5 lesser known facts about Pakistani ...04:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Zulfi Bukhari features on cover of Hello Hot 10002:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
-
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020