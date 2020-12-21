Saudi Arabia suspends International flight operations, seaports amid fears of Covid-19

RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday has suspended all international passenger flights over fears about the new strain of the novel coronavirus.

The entry to the KSA through land and seaports will be also halted for a week. Foreign flights that are in Saudi will be exempted from the restriction and will be allowed to leave, sources.

A new variant of the Covid-19 which appears to have increased transmissibility has found in Britain. Also, several cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, Netherlands, and Australia, WHO said.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also closed all its flights scheduled to Saudi Arabia. A number of flights from Lahore, Karachi, and other cities were delayed or canceled.

A spokesperson of PIA said all flights will remain canceled until flight permissions are restored.

All passengers will be accommodated as soon as flights are restored and urged passengers to provide their contacts so they can be updated as per the schedule.