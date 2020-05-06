ASP among 100 policemen affected with COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI – Around 100 policemen including officers and personnel of Sindh Police are affected with coronavirus, the spokesman for Sindh Police said on Wednesday.

One Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shikarpur, number of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and constables are among the affected from COVID-19.

The spokesman further said an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a constable lost their battle against the pandemic.

He said currently 84 personnel and officers are under treatment while 14 have recovered. Condition of an under-treatment Sub-Inspector is critical.

As many as 263 family members of the affected officers and personnel have also been tested besides those 366 people who met them.