ASP among 100 policemen affected with COVID-19 in Sindh
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:59 PM | 6 May, 2020
ASP among 100 policemen affected with COVID-19 in Sindh
Share

KARACHI – Around 100 policemen including officers and personnel of Sindh Police are affected with coronavirus, the spokesman for Sindh Police said on Wednesday.

One Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shikarpur, number of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and constables are among the affected from COVID-19.

The spokesman further said an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a constable lost their battle against the pandemic.

He said currently 84 personnel and officers are under treatment while 14 have recovered. Condition of an under-treatment Sub-Inspector is critical.

As many as 263 family members of the affected officers and personnel have also been tested besides those 366 people who met them.

Sindh orders random COVID-19 testing at grocery ... 08:54 PM | 6 May, 2020

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed health department to start ...

More From This Category
Six Pakistanis injured in unprovoked Indian fire ...
11:38 PM | 7 May, 2020
Coronavirus survivors banned from joining US ...
11:27 PM | 7 May, 2020
Fakhar for strengthening Pak-China cooperation in ...
11:06 PM | 7 May, 2020
Kashmiri man martyred, dozens injured in Indian ...
10:59 PM | 7 May, 2020
Army chief in Kohat to inspect virus relief ...
10:24 PM | 7 May, 2020
COVID-19: PM Imran, Nigerian president discuss ...
07:02 PM | 7 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Italy to stage first digital Fashion Week in July amid virus crisis
09:27 PM | 7 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr