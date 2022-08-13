Pakistan reports 728 Covid cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 728 new coronavirus cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Saturday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed a slight decline as it was recorded at 3.59 percent from yesterday’s 3.83%

As many as 723 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 20,272 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 161 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

COVID-19 Statistics 13 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,272

Positive Cases: 728

Positivity %: 3.59%

Deaths: 03

Patients on Critical Care: 161 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 13, 2022

On Friday, Pakistan recorded highest single-day death toll in five months as 11 people lost their lives to the virus. The South Asian country reported 624 Covid-19 cases on Friday.