KSA to keep borders closed for one more week over new coronavirus strain
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
KSA to keep borders closed for one more week over new coronavirus strain
Share

RIYADH – The interior ministry of Saudi Arabia on Monday extended a ban to enter the kingdom for another week amid fears of a new mutation of the novel virus, SPA reported.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shut its borders on Monday, December 21 and suspended all kinds of flights for a week time.

The Ministry of Interior said it is evaluating the situation while allowing non-Saudi citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases. The restriction of movement however does not apply on goods.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives ... 11:11 AM | 26 Dec, 2020

RIYADH – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on ...

Earlier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also stopped all flights scheduled to Saudi Arabia since December 21.

The national carrier is resuming commercial flights to Saudi Arabia today to bring back stranded Pakistanis after KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation allowed non-Saudi citizens to leave Saudi Arabia.

PIA resumes one-way flight service from Saudi ... 09:55 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan’s national flag-carrier has announced to resume its flight operation in Saudi Arabia ...

More From This Category
India gets its first driverless metro train
06:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Pakistan calls int’l community over illegal ...
03:05 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,974 new infections, ...
09:00 AM | 28 Dec, 2020
EU launches mass vaccination to fight Covid-19
11:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
At least 10 climbers killed in Iran avalanches
10:46 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Another Indian soldier commits suicide in ...
10:26 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after collaboration
04:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr