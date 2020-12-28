KSA to keep borders closed for one more week over new coronavirus strain

RIYADH – The interior ministry of Saudi Arabia on Monday extended a ban to enter the kingdom for another week amid fears of a new mutation of the novel virus, SPA reported.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shut its borders on Monday, December 21 and suspended all kinds of flights for a week time.

The Ministry of Interior said it is evaluating the situation while allowing non-Saudi citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases. The restriction of movement however does not apply on goods.

Earlier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also stopped all flights scheduled to Saudi Arabia since December 21.

The national carrier is resuming commercial flights to Saudi Arabia today to bring back stranded Pakistanis after KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation allowed non-Saudi citizens to leave Saudi Arabia.