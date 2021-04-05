President Alvi urges Islamic scholars to follow COVID-19 SOPs during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the country’s religious leaders to take the lead in implementing COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Ramadan in mosques and Imambargahs.

Chairing a meeting of Ulema and Mashaikh from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) via video-link on Monday, the President advised the scholars to get themselves vaccinated and act as role-models in following all SOPs to contain the spread of the virus amidst the third wave of the pandemic.

Governors Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Imran Ismail, Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, and religious leaders from various schools of thought attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services also joined the virtual meeting.

The 20 point-declaration of SOPs, prepared last year in consensus with Ulema, should be implemented at all mosques and Imambargahs during Ramadan, he urged.

Dr. Alvi also appreciated the Ulema for extending their cooperation during the previous two waves and hoped that they would continue to use all available fora including the pulpit and the mosques to raise awareness among people about the pandemic.