Ramadan 2021 – Saudi Arabia announces Umrah plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced the country’s plans for the Umrah during the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat said preparations have been made to receive more pilgrims, who must present the eatmarna app to authorities to confirm that their permits are valid before they arrive at the holy city of Makkah, the Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Four reception centers will be set up at the entrances of Makkah and some 700 buses will be dedicated for their transportation. Each bus will carry 20 pilgrims in line with health regulations. The number of workers will be doubled to ensure the Umrah is held smoothly.

The ministry has set a preemptive plan that covers several mechanisms that will help in managing the numbers of people wishing to perform the Umrah and those wishing to perform prayers at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah city.

Workers serving the pilgrims have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and will be available around the clock at the entrances of Makkah.