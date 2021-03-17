Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,351 new cases, 61 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 61 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,351 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,656 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 612,315.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,853 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 575,867. The total count of active cases is 22,792.

At least 261,823 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 189,362 in Punjab 76,819 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 48,938 in Islamabad, 19,247 in Balochistan, 11,161 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,965 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Walk-in vaccination of senior citizens starts in ... 02:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Tuesday marks the first day of walk-in vaccination in Pakistan as the National Command and Operation ...

Moreover, 5,853 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,468 in Sindh, 2,179 in KP, 529 in Islamabad, 322 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 38,799 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,603,865 samples have been tested so far.