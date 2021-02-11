Pakistan reports 1,502 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 57 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,502 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,185 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 559,093.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,732 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 516,683. The total count of active cases is 30,225 and the positivity rate stands at 4.01 percent.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

At least 252,296 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 162,391 in Punjab, 68,972 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,898 in Balochistan, 42,279 in Islamabad, 9,334 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,923 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,982 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,171 in Sindh, 1,976 in KP, 197 in Balochistan, 481 in Islamabad, 276 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.

At least 37,452 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 8,325,543 samples have been tested thus far.