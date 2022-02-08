Pakistan reports less than 3,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 5.34pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 2,799 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time since early January that the daily tally has dropped below 3,000-mark.

According to the last available figures from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 37 people died of the novel disease in the last 24 hours while the national positivity ratio dropped to 5.34 percent.

The overall toll has now surged to 29,553 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,465,910. Pakistan conducted a total of 52,327 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the number of patients in critical care was 1,668.

Around 4,786 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,349,189. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases dropped to 87,168.

As many as 553,112 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 490,103 in Punjab, 204,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131,987 in Islamabad, 34,853 in Balochistan, 40,826 in Azad Kashmir and 10,945 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,267 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,906 in Sindh, 6,065 In KP, 990 in Islamabad, 764 in Azad Kashmir, 372 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.