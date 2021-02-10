‘COVID-19 vaccine turns people gay’, Iranian cleric sparks new controversy
TEHRAN – An Iranian cleric, Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian, known for his rage against western medicine, has posted that interacting with people who receive the Covid-19 vaccine will makes you homosexual.
Posting on social media platform Telegram on Tuesday, he wrote "Don't go near those who have had the COVID vaccine. They have become homosexuals."
As per Iranian law, it is currently illegal to be gay in Iran and the violation of the rules can lead to the death penalty.
Earlier, Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian , also known as the ‘father of Islamic Medicine’ burned a copy of the Harrison’s Manual of Medicine arguing that medicine made such books ‘irrelevant’.
On the other hand, Iran has struggled to cope with the worst Covid outbreak, with 1.5 million cases and a death toll nearing 59,000.
Supreme Leader Khamenei has banned US and British vaccines and the country has just begun using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
