Pakistan reports 1,038 Covid-19 infections, 46 deaths over 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,038 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,828 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 944,065.

Statistics 16 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,113

Positive Cases: 1038

Positivity % : 2.46%

Deaths : 46 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 16, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,016 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 882,332. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 39,905, while the positivity rate was dropped at 2.46 percent.

At least 329,279 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 344,379 in Punjab 136,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,207 in Islamabad, 26,331 in Balochistan, 19,822 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,734 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,567 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,273 in Sindh, 4,240 in KP, 773 in Islamabad, 570 in Azad Kashmir, 297 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 42,113 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,934,402 since the first case was reported.

In a bid to help inoculate people who need to travel foreign, the federal government Tuesday revised guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine and allowed citizens who are 18 or older to get the jab.