Several educational institutions sealed amid rising Covid cases in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – At least eight schools and colleges were sealed in the federal capital after students and employees contracted novel coronavirus.
Reports in local media said the number of educational institutions closed in the last 48 hours has increased to eight amid tighter restrictions to fight the fifth coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant.
At least three cases each were detected in Islamabad Model School for Girls Shakrial, Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-10/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), F-7/4, and Islamabad Model College for Girls Model Town, Humak while two cases each were traced in Islamabad Model College for Boys (VI-X), I-9/4 and Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-6/2.
Earlier, federal authorities closed Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, and Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-6/1-4, after three coronavirus cases each were detected on their premises. Meanwhile, the closed institutions will remain closed till further notice by DHO.
At least 412 people contracted Covid-19 on Monday compared to 366 the previous day. Pakistan’s top body overseeing the pandemic response on Monday announced that it would decide about the proposed closure of educational institutions only after thoroughly examining the Covid positivity rate.
“Decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in educational institutions is being carried out,” a statement was issued after the NCOC meeting.
