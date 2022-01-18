Pakistan's Covid cases cross 5,000-mark for the first time since August 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported more than 5,000 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours after a period of nearly five and a half months.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 10 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus while 5,034 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio increased to 9.45 percent as the Omicron variant continues to push infection rates. In the alarming trend, the overall death toll has now surged to 29,029 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,333,521.
Statistics 18 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 18, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,253
Positive Cases: 5034
Positivity %: 9.45%
Deaths :10
Patients on Critical Care: 827
Pakistan conducted a total of 53,253 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 827. Around 1,125 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,264,611.
As many as 505,930 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 454,372 in Punjab, 182,419 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 111,855 in Islamabad, 33,729 in Balochistan, 34,770 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,446 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,091 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,703 in Sindh, 5,963 in KP, 969 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.
On Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) deferred the decision on the closure of schools in the country amid the fifth wave of coronavirus.
Decision on schools’ closure delayed as NCOC ... 09:51 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – As students were awaiting for a decision about closing the schools amid an alarming rise in Covid ...
A statement issued after the NCOC meeting said, “Decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in educational institutions is being carried out.”
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan's Covid cases cross 5,000-mark for the first time since ...09:28 AM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 January 202208:41 AM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Gold price surges by Rs50 per tola in Pakistan10:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan successfully completes trial of Chinese herbal medicine for ...10:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks05:34 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Sania Mirza all praise for the lovely bond between Anushka Sharma and ...07:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Ayesha Omar spotted enjoying vacations in Dubai04:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021