Pakistan reports 658 new Covid cases, 10 deaths 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 10 new COVID deaths in a day, while the national positivity ratio has dropped to 1.44 percent, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 658 people contracted the deadly virus whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,272,345.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 836 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,220,941.

Statistics 30 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,690

Positive Cases: 658

Positivity %: 1.44%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1366 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 30, 2021

At least 469,475 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 440,003 in Punjab 177,889 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,874 Islamabad, 33,244 in Balochistan, 34,470 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 45,690 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,750,978 since the first case was reported.