Sialkot lynching: Pakistan disburses aid, first salary to Priyantha’s widow

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has disbursed aid of $0.1 million along with the first salary to the widow of slain Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched in Sialkot amid vigilante violence over alleged blasphemy.

Prime Minister’s aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill shared the development on Monday.

“Funds of $100000 and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka”, Gill said in a Twitter post in which he also shared the pictures of the payment slips too.

Reports in local media said the Rajco Industries has sent $100,000 as financial aid to the widow of its slain Sri Lankan and the salary for the month of December 2021.

Earlier, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry raised funds of $0.1 million as financial assistance for the family of Priyantha.

SCCI President, following the payment disbursement, said they were taking appropriate steps to avert such incidents in the future. The safety and security of foreign employees and businessmen would be ensured, he said.

Ghastly murder of Lankan man in Pakistan

It was December 2021, when a Sri Lankan national working who as a manager at a private factory in Sialkot, was tortured to death by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.

Following the gruesome incident, more than 100 people have been detained. The brutal killing drew widespread condemnation from officials and human rights bodies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier vowed that culprits will be punished with the full severity of the law. He described the incident as a day of shame for his country.