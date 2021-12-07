Sialkot lynching: PM Imran vows to curb violence in the name of religion

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday vowed that nobody will be spared resorting to violence under the garb of religion.

He was addressing a condolence reference in memory of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Diyawadana, who was lynched in Sialkot by a mob, he said that Prophet (PBUH) was sent by Allah Almighty as a blessing for the whole world. He said the Holy Prophet brought an ideological revolution and united the humanity. He said that the message of the Last Prophet was based on humanity and justice.

Expressing regret over the Sialkot incident, the premier said that such inhumane act brought embarrassment to the entire nation and damaged its image. He said that the way horrific incident of Army Public School united the whole nation against terrorism, now the government has also decided that Sialkot like despicable incidents will not be allowed in future.

Imran Khan said the purpose of establishing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority is also to bring together all religious scholars and educate our youth about the life and teachings of the Last Prophet, state broadcaster reported.

He said that the business community of Sialkot has collected $100,000 to be provided to the bereaved family of Priyantha Diyawadana. He said the bereaved family will also continue to receive the monthly salary.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the courage of Malik Adnan who risked his life to save the life of the Sri Lankan national. He said Malik Adnan will also be conferred with Tamgha-e-Shujaat.