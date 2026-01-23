Latest

Lifestyle

Yasir Hussain’s sarcastic reply to Sunny Deol’s anti-Pakistan dialogue

By Web Desk
10:51 pm | Jan 23, 2026
Yasir Hussains Sarcastic Reply To Sunny Deols Anti Pakistan Dialogue

India, keeping up with its tradition, has recently made another anti-Pakistan film, Border 2, with Sunny Deol playing the lead role.

Pakistani actor and director Yasir Hussain has given a sarcastic response to Bollywood actor Sunny Deol over his anti-Pakistan dialogue.

During the promotion of his film, Sunny Deol delivered an anti-Pakistan dialogue—“How far should the voice go? All the way to Lahore”—in a faltering voice, which has gone viral on social media.

On this video, Pakistani users also commented, with some criticizing the Bollywood actor strongly and others mocking the dialogue.

Yasir Hussain shared the viral video on his Instagram story and sarcastically remarked that “Uncle can’t even get his own voice out.”

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now