Pakistan passes law making threats of divorce, second marriage, or harassment of wife punishable

ISLAMABAD – An important law on the social protection of wives and children has been approved during a joint session of Parliament.

Under the law, staring at one’s wife, threatening her with divorce or a second marriage, and forcing her to live with other people in the house against her will have been declared punishable offences.

The joint session approved the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2026, which will apply to the federal capital, Islamabad.

The Domestic Violence Act 2026 will apply to wives, children, elderly family members, adopted persons, transgender individuals, and others living together in the same household.

Under the law, abusing a wife, children, or other household members, as well as emotionally or psychologically harassing them, will be considered a crime. Offenders may face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs100,000.

The act also declares it a crime to stalk wives, children, disabled persons, or elderly family members living in the house. Forcing a wife to live with other family members against her will, or violating the privacy or dignity of family members, has also been criminalized.

According to the act, threatening to cause physical harm to a wife or other household members, making false allegations against any cohabiting person, or neglecting the care of a wife, children, or other household members will also be punishable offences.

The Domestic Violence Act 2026 includes economic abuse along with sexual exploitation. Failure to pay fines may result in an additional six months’ imprisonment.