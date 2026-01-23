Latest

Pakistan

Avalanche in Chitral’s Srigal area kills 9, one child rescued alive

By Web Desk
7:17 pm | Jan 23, 2026
Avalanche In Chitrals Srigal Area Kills 9 One Child Rescued Alive

CHITRAL – A tragic incident occurred in Chitral’s area of Srigal, Damel Arandu, where an avalanche struck.

As a result of the avalanche, 10 members of the same family were buried under the debris. According to Deputy Commissioner Chitral Rao Hashim, nine people lost their lives in the incident.

The deputy commissioner said that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered from the rubble, while one child was rescued alive from beneath the debris.

Rao Hashim added that the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Chitral Wardaap, Drosh.

 

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now