Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General ElectionsPakistan General Elections 2024Top News

Jappa replaces Chatha as Rawalpindi Commissioner, rejects rigging allegations

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 18 Feb, 2024
Jappa replaces Chatha as Rawalpindi Commissioner, rejects rigging allegations

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha has been transferred and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department after his polls rigging allegations.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Saif Anwar Jappa has been given an additional charge of Rawalpindi commissioner.

Jappa has refuted all allegations made by his predecessor concerning irregularities in the February 8 general elections. Jappa clarified that the commissioner's role during the polls was strictly limited to coordination.

Former Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha of Rawalpindi Division resigned, acknowledging his involvement in widespread rigging during the general elections in the garrison city, which led to injustice for the people.

"I officially assumed the position of Rawalpindi commissioner on February 7," Jappa stated. He held a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium alongside District Returning Officers (DROs) from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal districts.

Asserting the fairness and integrity of the recent elections, the District Returning Officer (DRO) for Rawalpindi assured that the elections were conducted transparently and without any external influence. Dismissing the former commissioner's allegations, DC Chakwal ruled out any undue pressure during the elections.

Jappa has called for a comprehensive inquiry to investigate the rigging claims made by the former commissioner. Addressing the rigging accusations, he stated, "I refute the allegations made by the former commissioner and advocate for a thorough investigation into the matter."

Previously, Jappa chaired an emergency meeting with DROs from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Murree at the DRO office. The meeting aimed to evaluate the current situation following Chatha's allegations.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:50 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

HRCP raises concern over integrity of general elections

10:02 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

Jappa replaces Chatha as Rawalpindi Commissioner, rejects rigging ...

09:37 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

ECP constitutes committee to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s ...

11:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Soldier martyred, 9 terrorists eliminated in two anti-terrorism ...

09:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shahid Afridi urges decision makers to pull Pakistan out of chaos

09:03 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

ECP convenes emergency meeting tonight over Rawalpindi commissioner's ...

Most viewed

01:37 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

02:59 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

ECP withdraws Awn Chaudhry's victory notification in NA-128

01:08 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Cars to get more expensive in Pakistan after imposition of 25pc sales ...

10:29 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

PTI delegation arrives at Fazlur Rehman's residence

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:50 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

HRCP raises concern over integrity of general elections

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 18 Feb 2024

The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 18, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: