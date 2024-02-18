Jappa replaces Chatha as Rawalpindi Commissioner, rejects rigging allegations

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha has been transferred and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department after his polls rigging allegations.
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Saif Anwar Jappa has been given an additional charge of Rawalpindi commissioner.
Jappa has refuted all allegations made by his predecessor concerning irregularities in the February 8 general elections. Jappa clarified that the commissioner's role during the polls was strictly limited to coordination.
Former Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha of Rawalpindi Division resigned, acknowledging his involvement in widespread rigging during the general elections in the garrison city, which led to injustice for the people.
"I officially assumed the position of Rawalpindi commissioner on February 7," Jappa stated. He held a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium alongside District Returning Officers (DROs) from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal districts.
Asserting the fairness and integrity of the recent elections, the District Returning Officer (DRO) for Rawalpindi assured that the elections were conducted transparently and without any external influence. Dismissing the former commissioner's allegations, DC Chakwal ruled out any undue pressure during the elections.
Jappa has called for a comprehensive inquiry to investigate the rigging claims made by the former commissioner. Addressing the rigging accusations, he stated, "I refute the allegations made by the former commissioner and advocate for a thorough investigation into the matter."
Previously, Jappa chaired an emergency meeting with DROs from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Murree at the DRO office. The meeting aimed to evaluate the current situation following Chatha's allegations.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.