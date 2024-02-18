Jappa replaces Chatha as Rawalpindi Commissioner, rejects rigging allegations

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha has been transferred and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department after his polls rigging allegations.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Saif Anwar Jappa has been given an additional charge of Rawalpindi commissioner.

Jappa has refuted all allegations made by his predecessor concerning irregularities in the February 8 general elections. Jappa clarified that the commissioner's role during the polls was strictly limited to coordination.

Former Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha of Rawalpindi Division resigned, acknowledging his involvement in widespread rigging during the general elections in the garrison city, which led to injustice for the people.

"I officially assumed the position of Rawalpindi commissioner on February 7," Jappa stated. He held a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium alongside District Returning Officers (DROs) from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal districts.

Asserting the fairness and integrity of the recent elections, the District Returning Officer (DRO) for Rawalpindi assured that the elections were conducted transparently and without any external influence. Dismissing the former commissioner's allegations, DC Chakwal ruled out any undue pressure during the elections.

Jappa has called for a comprehensive inquiry to investigate the rigging claims made by the former commissioner. Addressing the rigging accusations, he stated, "I refute the allegations made by the former commissioner and advocate for a thorough investigation into the matter."

Previously, Jappa chaired an emergency meeting with DROs from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Murree at the DRO office. The meeting aimed to evaluate the current situation following Chatha's allegations.