HRCP raises concern over integrity of general elections

Web Desk
11:50 AM | 18 Feb, 2024
HRCP raises concern over integrity of general elections

ISLAMABAD – The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed significant reservations regarding the reliability and integrity of the general elections conducted on February 8, as reported by The News on Sunday.

Based on the findings of HRCP’s election monitors, who conducted on-site assessments in 51 constituencies, several issues arose during the electoral process, particularly concerning the post-polling procedures.

The nationwide suspension of internet and mobile services on election day, coupled with unanticipated changes in polling information, hindered voters’ ability to locate polling stations effectively.

HRCP’s report, released on Saturday, highlighted the disproportionate impact of these challenges on specific demographics, including women with mobility limitations, individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and those with limited financial resources.

Of particular concern was the prolonged delay in announcing election results by returning officers. While the polling process itself generally maintained transparency and peace, there were significant shortcomings in the post-polling phase.

In a considerable number of observed polling stations, presiding officers failed to prominently display the statement of the count for public view or transmit result photographs to the returning officer and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Allegations arose regarding discrepancies between the returning officer’s announcement and the presiding officer’s count.

Disturbingly, reports emerged of candidates, polling agents, and observers being denied access to witness the provisional consolidation of results. HRCP recommends an independent audit of the 2024 elections under parliamentary oversight, stressing the exclusion of security and intelligence agencies from electoral management. The utility of the caretaker government scheme should be subject to parliamentary debate. Furthermore, uninterrupted cellular and internet services must be ensured on polling day and afterward.

The ECP should publish all relevant forms under the Elections Act 2017, and upon receiving petitions from aggrieved political parties or candidates, should order recounts in closely contested races, especially where the number of rejected ballots surpasses the margin of victory.

The integrity of the 2024 elections was compromised not only due to ECP’s inadequacies but also due to external pressures and questionable decisions by the caretaker government, as documented by HRCP in the year leading up to the polls.

It is imperative for all political parties to collectively uphold and safeguard civilian supremacy through consistent, meaningful, and inclusive political dialogue. The true casualties of these elections have been democratic principles, the rule of law, and the aspirations of ordinary citizens.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

11:50 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

HRCP raises concern over integrity of general elections

