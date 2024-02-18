HRCP raises concern over integrity of general elections

ISLAMABAD – The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed significant reservations regarding the reliability and integrity of the general elections conducted on February 8, as reported by The News on Sunday.
Based on the findings of HRCP’s election monitors, who conducted on-site assessments in 51 constituencies, several issues arose during the electoral process, particularly concerning the post-polling procedures.
The nationwide suspension of internet and mobile services on election day, coupled with unanticipated changes in polling information, hindered voters’ ability to locate polling stations effectively.
HRCP’s report, released on Saturday, highlighted the disproportionate impact of these challenges on specific demographics, including women with mobility limitations, individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and those with limited financial resources.
Of particular concern was the prolonged delay in announcing election results by returning officers. While the polling process itself generally maintained transparency and peace, there were significant shortcomings in the post-polling phase.
In a considerable number of observed polling stations, presiding officers failed to prominently display the statement of the count for public view or transmit result photographs to the returning officer and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Allegations arose regarding discrepancies between the returning officer’s announcement and the presiding officer’s count.
Disturbingly, reports emerged of candidates, polling agents, and observers being denied access to witness the provisional consolidation of results. HRCP recommends an independent audit of the 2024 elections under parliamentary oversight, stressing the exclusion of security and intelligence agencies from electoral management. The utility of the caretaker government scheme should be subject to parliamentary debate. Furthermore, uninterrupted cellular and internet services must be ensured on polling day and afterward.
The ECP should publish all relevant forms under the Elections Act 2017, and upon receiving petitions from aggrieved political parties or candidates, should order recounts in closely contested races, especially where the number of rejected ballots surpasses the margin of victory.
The integrity of the 2024 elections was compromised not only due to ECP’s inadequacies but also due to external pressures and questionable decisions by the caretaker government, as documented by HRCP in the year leading up to the polls.
It is imperative for all political parties to collectively uphold and safeguard civilian supremacy through consistent, meaningful, and inclusive political dialogue. The true casualties of these elections have been democratic principles, the rule of law, and the aspirations of ordinary citizens.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
