X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll 'rigging'

ISLAMABAD - Authorities in Pakistan restricted access to social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter, amid mounting protests against the electoral process.

Internet users in Asian nation could not access platform X, amid nationwide disruption that started late Saturday amid protests.

The timings of social media blocking often relate to PTI and the authorities again

block access to X as former ruling party held nationwide protests against the alleged rigging that caused political instability.

Amid the protests, access to the X was restricted over the weekend. Pakistan Telecom Authority has not shared any update about the restriction but the masses are aware that such development occured during periods of political unrest.

Netblocks, the global internet watchdog, said live metrics show a new national-scale disruption to X/Twitter in Pakistan amid escalating unrest and protests over allegations of election fraud, following a high-level resignation and public admission of vote manipulation by a senior election official.

Several other political parties other than PTI also took to streets against allegations of election rigging.

On Saturday, Commissioner Rawalpindi opened new Pandora Box as he admitted to altering election results in 13 national and 26 provincial constituencies by misusing his administrative powers.