X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll 'rigging'

ISLAMABAD - Authorities in Pakistan restricted access to social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter, amid mounting protests against the electoral process.
Internet users in Asian nation could not access platform X, amid nationwide disruption that started late Saturday amid protests.
The timings of social media blocking often relate to PTI and the authorities again
block access to X as former ruling party held nationwide protests against the alleged rigging that caused political instability.
Amid the protests, access to the X was restricted over the weekend. Pakistan Telecom Authority has not shared any update about the restriction but the masses are aware that such development occured during periods of political unrest.
Netblocks, the global internet watchdog, said live metrics show a new national-scale disruption to X/Twitter in Pakistan amid escalating unrest and protests over allegations of election fraud, following a high-level resignation and public admission of vote manipulation by a senior election official.
Several other political parties other than PTI also took to streets against allegations of election rigging.
On Saturday, Commissioner Rawalpindi opened new Pandora Box as he admitted to altering election results in 13 national and 26 provincial constituencies by misusing his administrative powers.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.