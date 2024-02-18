Committee formed to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha claimed he helped rig February 8 elections, sparking new controversy about the electoral process, and now Election Commission of Pakistan formed a high-level committee to look into the election rigging allegations leveled by the senior bureaucrat.
Chatha said he changed losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 national assembly seats.
Amid the new controversy, a high-level committee comprising ECP officials, a secretary, a special secretary, and an additional director general law will investigate the matter.
A senior member commission would preside over the committee.
The committee members will record statements of ROs and DROs and will submit a report to the commission within 3 days.
It further said a decision on whether any legal actions including contempt of Election Commission would be taken against the Rawalpindi commissioner would be made after analysing the findings of the report.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
