Committee formed to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha claimed he helped rig February 8 elections, sparking new controversy about the electoral process, and now Election Commission of Pakistan formed a high-level committee to look into the election rigging allegations leveled by the senior bureaucrat.

Chatha said he changed losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 national assembly seats.

Amid the new controversy, a high-level committee comprising ECP officials, a secretary, a special secretary, and an additional director general law will investigate the matter.

A senior member commission would preside over the committee.

The committee members will record statements of ROs and DROs and will submit a report to the commission within 3 days.

It further said a decision on whether any legal actions including contempt of Election Commission would be taken against the Rawalpindi commissioner would be made after analysing the findings of the report.