PPP to field Sarfraz Bugti for Balochistan Chief Minister slot

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has decided to field Sarfraz Bugti as the Balochistan chief minister candidate.

Bugti, who holds position in caretaker setup but stepped down to contest polls, is set to become chief minister of Balochistan, the country's sparsely populated region witnessing insurgency and massive protests.

Reports in local media suggest that Haq Do Tehreek and Jamaat-e-Islami backed Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) to form government in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, several independent members of provincial assembly are slated to join the PPP while PML-N will also be part of the government, per reports.

Seasoned politician Zardari will reportedly announce the leader of the house’s name in the coming days.