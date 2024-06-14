Pakistan announces new power tariff for industry, exporters

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government on Friday announced a Rs10.69 per unit cut in power tariff for the industry and exporters.

The government set the power tariff for the industry and exporters at Rs34.99 per unit. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the power package will help Pakistani products become competitive in the international market.

The Prime Minister's Office also said the new power package will give the industry a relief of Rs200 billion. The package will bring down the cost of manufacturing industrial and agricultural equipment and increase exports.