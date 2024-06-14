Search

Pakistan

Poet Ahmad Farhad released from prison on bail

09:18 PM | 14 Jun, 2024
Poet Ahmad Farhad released from prison on bail
The Azad Kashmir High Court has granted bail to renowned poet Ahmad Farhad, who was arrested in connection with a case filed in Dheerkot, Azad Kashmir.

Farhad’s release was ordered after he posted a surety bond of Rs200,000. The order was issued by Chief Justice Sadakat Hussain Raja.

Initially, Farhad was remanded to Rara Jail until June 24 by the Anti-Terrorism Court in Muzaffarabad on June 10. He was presented before the court at the end of his remand period, where the police submitted an incomplete charge sheet.

The court then ordered his transfer to Raara Jail until June 24, instructing him to reappear on that date.

Earlier, on June 4, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Muzaffarabad had rejected Farhad’s bail application.

The case against Farhad stems from his alleged abduction on May 16. A case was registered in Lohi Bheer Police Station in Islamabad regarding his disappearance.

On May 29, the federal government revealed that Farhad had been apprehended during a hearing in the Islamabad High Court.

On the same day, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Farhad in Dheerkot Police Station, Azad Kashmir.

