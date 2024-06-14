Fly Jinnah begins operations at Bahrain International Airport

MUHARRAQ – Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has announced the launch of operations of Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, from Bahrain International Airport (BIA) starting June 13, 2024, with two weekly flights to Islamabad International Airport (ISB).
In celebration of the launch, a welcome ceremony was held at Bahrain International Airport for passengers on the inaugural flight to Islamabad.
The event was attended by representatives from Bahrain Airport Company, and officials from Fly Jinnah.
This move is set to boost connectivity between Bahrain and Pakistan, providing passengers with more travel options, and increasing the number of flights from Bahrain international Airport to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to 37 weekly flights.
Fly Jinnah operates a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft. The aircraft economy cabins are designed to offer more legroom and comfort to passengers compared to standard economy cabins.
Additionally, Fly Jinnah aircraft is equipped with “SkyTime”, a complimentary in-flight service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly on their devices.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
