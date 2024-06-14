USAvsIRE: USA qualify for Super 8s as rain washes out their Ireland clash of T20 World Cup

The USA qualified for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after rain washed out completely the 30th match of Group A between USA and Ireland at Lauderhill on Friday.
The US had already played three matches, starting the tournament with a win against Canada and defeating Pakistan last week.
Despite the ground staff's efforts to dry the wet outfield, a heavy downpour dashed any hopes of play after the umpires inspected the conditions.
HISTORY IN THE MAKING!!! 🇺🇸🔥🙌— USA Cricket (@usacricket) June 14, 2024
For the first time ever, #TeamUSA have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the @ICC @T20WorldCup! 🤩✨
Congratulations, #TeamUSA! 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/tkquQhAVap
Ireland had played two matches during the tournament, facing India and Canada but losing both. The US defeated Canada and Pakistan in their first two matches, while Pakistan lost to both the US and India.
With the match abandoned without a single ball bowled, both the US and Ireland were awarded one point each.
The USA advanced to the Super 8 of the World Cup with five points. India also qualified from Group A, while Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada will head home after completing their group matches.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.