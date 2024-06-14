Search

USAvsIRE: USA qualify for Super 8s as rain washes out their Ireland clash of T20 World Cup

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 14 Jun, 2024
USAvsIRE: USA qualify for Super 8s as rain washes out their Ireland clash of T20 World Cup
Source: USA Cricket

The USA qualified for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after rain washed out completely the 30th match of Group A between USA and Ireland at Lauderhill on Friday.

The US had already played three matches, starting the tournament with a win against Canada and defeating Pakistan last week.

Despite the ground staff's efforts to dry the wet outfield, a heavy downpour dashed any hopes of play after the umpires inspected the conditions.

Ireland had played two matches during the tournament, facing India and Canada but losing both. The US defeated Canada and Pakistan in their first two matches, while Pakistan lost to both the US and India.

With the match abandoned without a single ball bowled, both the US and Ireland were awarded one point each.

The USA advanced to the Super 8 of the World Cup with five points. India also qualified from Group A, while Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada will head home after completing their group matches.

